How ironic: America elected a president based on a platform of lies about opponents, lies about his achievements and lies about what he would do for America.
He was the kind of person many wanted, promising them what they wanted to believe. He was elected to the highest office in the land on lies and now lies may bring him down.
Those were the lies told to him by a trusted advisor and friend about Ukraine election interference and Joe Biden.
President Trump was as gullible as the voters, and he believed Rudy Giuliani’s lies because he wanted to, and he acted accordingly. What he did was clumsy and illegal.
Trump made a mistake and got caught. Now he will pay the price as Americans have paid.
God bless America and the civil servants who brought the truth to light!
Featured video