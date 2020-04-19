I’ll bet you three rolls of toilet paper there’ll be folks who’ll take umbrage with my humorous ramblings as a senior citizen on this very serious pandemic issue.
We can all better deal with this if we exercise our sense of humor.
According to the data, seniors are the most vulnerable portion of our population regarding COVID-19. But, keep in mind, as seniors, our lifestyles are different from the rest of the population.
We tend to live in the slow lane. Isolation is pretty much how many of us spend our time.
We practice social-distancing, not because we want to, but because we simply don’t fit in any more.
Shelter-in-place? That’s what seniors have always done.
Oh sure, we go to our doctor’s appointments, visit our pharmacy and make occasional trips to the grocery store. That’s the new normal for most, but an old normal for seniors.
We don’t have jobs to get laid off from. Seniors tend to hang out at home a lot.
Many do a lot of reading and watch a lot of PBS. Our travel usually consists of short walks in our neighborhoods.
You won’t run across many of us at a Garth Brooks concert. We have rarely attended concerts since Sinatra died.
Many of us wish casinos had been deemed an essential business. I’m thinking a casino drive-through would be very successful at this time.
A special thanks to those who find the time to check on us.
