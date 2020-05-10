I am an inmate at Eddie Warrior Correctional Center and have been since July 5 but incarcerated since Oct. 5, 2018.
I can't even imagine what it would be like out in the world at this time. But here at Eddie Warrior, we are not in cells.
We are in open dorms with beds less than 3 feet apart. We have been given face masks to wear and are restricted to our bunks.
The warden, my case manager and my unit manager have been amazing through this ordeal.
On Tuesdays through Saturdays, they are allowing us in groups of 10 to 15 on the patio for one hour a day.
At later times in the day, we get a 45-minute break for a shower, phone call and use of the microwave.
To further help with the situation after the 6 p.m. headcount, we are being allowed to watch movies until bedtime and on weekends.
Also, we have been given coloring books, puzzles and coloring pencils to help remain calm.
As for meals, they are bringing those to our dorms so that all of the guidelines for social distancing are being followed.
The staff at Eddie Warrior has been very positive and uplifting through this very difficult situation.
The case manager, unit manager for dorm No. 1 and the warden are some absolute amazing women, and I am thankful for the treatment they gave us.
