This mama's heart is so proud of each and every one of you. Life is full of unexpected twists and turns.
The good news is that life is not about the destination, but it’s about the journey.
Soak up every moment of this very strange but historical time and take in all the details.
Please know that as you grieve, we grieve with and for you. As you rejoice, we rejoice with you.
This is something that you have worked the majority of your life for: You did it! Congratulations
You are unique, you are stronger than you know, you are amazing and you are loved.
You're just getting started. Do not forget to take in the moments and enjoy the journey both in the good times and the hard times. All form your character.
Good luck. We are so proud of you.
Hannah Cosar, Will Rogers College High School mother of senior Slayton Cosar
