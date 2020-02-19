It is tax time. And once again, there is free income tax preparation assistance available at LIFE Senior Services, one of Tulsa's leading United Way agencies.
To be eligible for the tax program services, a person must be age 60 or older with a total household income under $56,000. LIFE Senior Services has a great team of trained, IRS-certified volunteers to prepare and electronically file federal and Oklahoma income tax returns.
Tax preparation is available by appointment only, so no need to spend hours waiting at a first-come, first-served walk-in location.
Tax services are available Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through April 15. Just call LIFE Senior Services at 918-664-9000 to make an appointment and get income tax returns prepared and filed at no cost.
Editor's note: Jeanne Sturges is on the board of directors of LIFE Senior Services and volunteers in the tax preparation program.
