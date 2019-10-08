A2 Medicare

The Tulsa World published a letter concerning a benefit of utilizing Life Senior Services for comparison purposes on Medicare Part D (“Time again to re-enroll in Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage,” Sept. 22).

As a user of these services this past year, I would like to give a very positive amen to them.

Prior to 2018, I had been paying over $80 a month for my Medicare Part D without seeing the increase for 2019.

In just a 30-minute interview, the staff reviewed my list of prescriptions, offered me the various alternatives and had me signed up for a new pharmaceutical company and had cancelled my old carrier.

All of this for no fee. We are welcomed to make a contribution, but this is not required.

In that short period of time, my new rate was lowered to $15.50 a month.

It is possible that you may have to change pharmacies, which did occur in my case. But it was no farther from my home than the previous pharmacy.

Even in that, I had two choices. My new pharmacy made this process very easy as well.

Just recently, my new rate for 2020 was received, and the new increase is less than $2 a month.

Bottom line, I would strongly urge every senior on Medicare Part D or new to Medicare Part D to set aside this 30 minutes and meet with Life Senior Services.

Hopefully, you will have the same or similar positive benefit as I found.

Martha S. Kuzilik, Jenks

