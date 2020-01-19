My opinion of Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum has changed quite a bit since he was elected. I was not a fan early on, but he has made many positive moves, the most recent of which has two parts.
First, I believe it is a good move to hold open forums to get the public's perspectives on the new police chief.
Second, I am very impressed that he had the fortitude to stand his ground when a group of residents got a little rowdy when asking him to drop the Tulsa Police contract with"Live PD." He said no.
His logic for not doing so is solid. The show portrays our fine officers in a positive light. It is good publicity for Tulsa.
I wonder what it is exactly they do not like about the show? It depicts crime as what it is, crime. I get great satisfaction seeing criminals get their due.
If I didn’t live in Broken Arrow I would vote for Mayor Bynum.
Mike Johnson, Broken Arrow
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
FEATURED VIDEO