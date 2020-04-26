Thank you so much for carrying Barry Fugate's columns. I have been blessed with being with Fugate and the Linneaus Teaching Garden since the beginning.
I can attest to many visitors to the garden who have needed a place to calm their feelings: for meditation or enjoyment of beautiful plants and pond with its five waterfalls.
Visitors come from all over the world, and some walk from Ascension St. John Medical Center.
One incident I will always remember.
Two of our volunteers were speaking to several women and a young boy standing on the bridge over the koi pond.
When they returned to the barn, one told me the boy asked, "Is this heaven?"
My first thought was that little boy is about the same age as my great-granddaughter and then thank goodness I didn't have to answer that question. Our volunteers handled the situation very well.
Fugate has created a place where anyone can visit and enjoy. My hope is his good health will allow many more years at the Garden of Eden he has created!
