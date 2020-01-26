Can you please tell me how one group of people can demand what is right for Tulsa? Give me just one good reason why "Live PD" should not be filmed in Tulsa.
"Live PD" shows events how they happen. People scream how terrible our police officers are, but when they need them, it's a total different story.
So let's watch "Live PD" and see for ourselves.
This group is always screaming about transparency. Well, this is about as transparent as it gets.
The same group demanded a say in appointing the police chief.
Are they running the city or is Mayor G.T. Bynum?
