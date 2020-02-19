I was shocked to see a Tulsa World editorial calling for a limitation on freedom of speech (“Pull the plug on ‘Live PD,’” Jan. 23).
While entertaining, the show goes beyond showing our Tulsa Police Department officers answering calls, protecting and serving the public.
Finding something to be, or not to be, entertaining is a lousy reason for banning it. There’s a lot of entertaining features in my Tulsa World - sports, opinions, advice, news.
Finding entertainment in my favorite publication is no reason to cancel my subscription.
“Live PD” does catch some perpetrators in the worst moment of their lives. It puts this information out front, as does my Tulsa World in crime reporting.
But is it all about the feelings of the accused? Shouldn’t the rights of the victims and the public count equally?
As to the claim that this program shows our community in a bad light, I disagree. It shows police officers dealing with disturbances that cannot be ignored.
Tulsa's participation in this program serves as a recruiting tool, bringing minorities and others into law enforcement.
Denial of problems that exist in all communities is not the answer. Sweeping bad behavior under the rug is not what freedom of the press is about.
I'm with Mayor G.T. Bynum on this one. I’m with freedom to tell it.
The good, the bad, the ugly - the news!
The performance of our TPD is better portrayed by publication than banished into silence and speculation.
Jim Helm, Tulsa
