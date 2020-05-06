What is sad about the situation Americans are going through now could have been lessened if proper steps were taken months and months back.
The problem was well known but ignored.
We have a president suggesting disinfectant be injected. Really? Sounds like a side show in the Old West, plus he wants to try drugs that are not approved by the Food and Drug Administration for this virus.
Let's not listen to the experts when the truth is being told. Let's fire them as soon as possible.
And wanting to do away with social distancing is a joke at this time. Have we really seen the peak? Is the worst yet to come?
I think someone wants to get back on the campaign trail. What the heck; lives don't matter.
Guess what? Lives do matter!
