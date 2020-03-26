FLU SHOT (copy)

Thank you, Rev. Deron Spoo. We finally have a voice of common sense on the fear pervading this community and the U.S. ("We fear many things. Chief among them? Other people." March 13).

On the same day his guest column was published, a story buried on page 11 stated the Oklahoma death toll is at 61 from this year's flu cases with almost 3,000 hospitalizations 

This is a number that might make one stop, think and take appropriate actions.

I am 84 years old, and I am going to live my life exactly like I did three months ago.

My general health is good so I will attend church, go to the grocery store when needed and run any other needed errands.

If I am aware of an individual with a cold or flu, I plan to stay as far away from them as I can and keep up hand washing as before.

For me, it is life as usual, and I would urge everyone to do the same.

