I have a very low opinion of President Donald Trump, but I know and respect some people who like him.
I have the good manners not to ask them “How can you support someone who lies all the time, demeans women, thinks he’s a dictator and is a racist and so on,” as writer Gary Abernathy lists in his Feb. 22 column (“Spare me the moral lectures about Trump”).
But I have to admit, I wonder what people see in this deeply flawed president, so I was interested to hear how Abernathy responds to such questions.
His answer is that “a similar list” could be compiled for “any other candidate or previous president.” Really?
He sees no difference between Trump and any other politician? This is either profound cynicism or deliberate blindness.
Then Abernathy goes on to say Democratic candidate Mike Bloomberg “is quickly rivaling Trump on the sheer volume of regrettable words and deeds…” and presents some Bloomberg comments that supposedly reveal him to be a “condescending elitist.”
I’m not a Bloomberg fan, but no one could fairly equate these few out-of-context words of Bloomberg with Trump’s unrelenting stream of maliciousness.
I don’t know how Abernathy acquired his apparent loathing of “liberal elite” Democrats, but he is letting it blind him to how far astray Trump has led this country and how much better we can do in selecting a new president.
David Scharf, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video