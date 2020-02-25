Guest columnist Jeffrey Rosario’s editorial (“President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial features a little fire and some light from Senate chaplain,” Feb. 17) about our current Senate chaplain’s prayer raises some questions.
With some estimated 81% of evangelical Christians voting for President Donald Trump, one wonders why U.S. Senate Chaplain Barry C. Black and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) are the lone voices crying in the wilderness.
An old pastor friend giving advice to a young pastor said, “You have to do more than draw your breath and draw your salary.”
What has happened to the prophetic voice of evangelical Christianity?
J. Doug Dawson, Broken Arrow
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video