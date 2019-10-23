I don't want lawmakers to send me $500 a month. Don’t send me $1,000 a month.
Raise the minimum wage to $30 an hour. It does no good to raise the minimum wage a few dollars every three or four years.
By then the cost of living has already devoured the increases, particularly on-the-job benefits such as health care.
Yes, the government would have to increase subsidies to businesses by way of reduced taxes, expansion costs and the hourly wage.
Years ago the minimum wage was something paid to summer jobs and teenage seasonal workers. Minimum wage was never intended to be the sole support for a family.
This is not to suggest socialism or communism.
Rather, it is to look directly and honestly at realism.
