I am not a political person, but I’m truly amazed at letters to the editor that defend our president who constantly lies and makes ridiculous statements.
I’ve always looked upon our presidents as having stately qualities and having compassionate, caring qualities, none of which our present president has.
Instead, he is just a degrading bully who couldn't care less about anyone other than himself.
I yearn for the day when we can again have a president we can respect, whether that be a Democrat or Republican.
Please, just be intelligent enough to listen to President Donald Trump's lies and ignorant statements.
Richard Stromme, Tulsa
