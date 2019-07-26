Assumptions abound on when life begins.
Many argue that it begins at conception, and that the fetus has citizenship and personhood.
Others say it is when a heartbeat is detected. Some states enshrine these assumptions into law.
Many Christians affirm them.
As a Christian minister for 50 years, I believe the Bible leads us on a different path. In Genesis 2:7, God forms man and “breathed into his nostrils the breath of life and man became a living being.”
Man wasn’t yet breathing until that first breath.
In Ezekial 37:5, “I will cause breath to enter you, and you shall live.”
So the Bible seems to say that a fetus does not become a living being, a “person,” until it breathes.
It is easy to judge others who find themselves in agonizing circumstances that we can’t possibly understand.
As a white male, I believe that non-medically trained males have little authority to advise women on decisions concerning their bodies.
Women rarely make decisions regarding men’s bodies.
Back alley abortions threaten the mother and the fetus, so many Christians understand in many circumstances a medical abortion is the only viable choice.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video
Planning the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre history center
Read the story: Tulsa Race Massacre commission picks firms to design exhibit center in Greenwood District