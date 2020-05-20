Open your Bible to Mathew 24 and read the words Jesus spoke to his disciples over 2,000 years ago when they asked him about the end of ages.
In my lifetime we have experienced polio and a lot of other epidemics plus wars, rumors of wars and a lot of natural disasters.
God's word tells us of many things to come. Maybe it's time for all people to fall on their knees and get right with God.
This virus may or may not be the last. He tells us unless those days should be shortened, all mankind will perish.
I fear God and trust him. How about you read what his word says?
