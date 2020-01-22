If the Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani was indeed on the verge of ordering his forces to attack multiple targets in the Mideast, including many containing U.S. diplomats and military personnel, would not his death precipitate an outbreak of attacks on those imminent targets?
In 1963, the Kennedy administration ordered the assassination of South Vietnam's President Ngo Dinh Diem and his brother as a necessary step in defeating the Viet Cong.
Eleven years later, we extricated our remaining forces along with a nominal number of South Vietnamese families but not until 57,000-plus of our own troops and an untold number of southeast Asians were killed. Likely the total deaths in North and South Vietnam as well as in Laos and Cambodia numbered in the millions.
North Vietnam and South Vietnam were never separate countries. The Geneva Accords of 1954 drew a line at the 17th parallel meant to be temporary until free elections in 1956 would unify the country under one government. The elections were not permitted by Diem touching off a civil war that lasted until 1974.
