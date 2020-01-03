Regarding the letter “Looney Democrats” (Dec. 10), it would be impossible to match the cast of characters in the White House and Republican leadership in terms of absolute insanity.
They have one pitiful candidate and a cast of co-stars like Rudy Giuliani and Stephen Miller who are straight out of central casting, to name the few not already in jail.
The citizens who are overwhelmingly in favor of protecting our environment, stricter gun control, free and fair elections, pro-choice and liberal far outnumber the Republicans who have forgotten that their fearless leader, a failed businessman, serial cheater and world-class liar, would be in jail as a co-conspirator in the Michael Cohen case if he weren’t in the White House.
If he is not re-elected, Donald Trump will be headed to jail. No pardon can save him from the state charges awaiting him.
To the Republicans who agree that Democrats are “looney,” I would ask to look around. The “looney” Democrats are your neighbors, postal workers, teachers and police officers who, along with a cast of millions, are sane, kind, empathetic people who believe there more important things to think about than getting reelected.
Joe R. Monroe, Tulsa
