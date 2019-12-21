How do we teach our country’s children to become active citizens and follow the morals instilled in us when we have elected leaders on both sides ignoring those very things?
We teach our children to be truthful, respectful, open-minded, to defend themselves with witnesses and evidence and that the Constitution grants a jury of the defendant's peers to listen fairly and impartially.
We teach about differences in opinions, stressing that true debate is not only presenting facts but also listening to opposing facts and engaging in civil discussion.
These recent weeks have fractured my faith in my country and political system. I don’t feel my representatives represent or protect me.
Instead, I see morals set aside to stay in office. What are we modeling for our children and future active citizens? That it’s acceptable to put others down, warp the truth to fit personal needs and do anything to advance?
We lament that youth aren’t taking an active role, but have we modeled being productive, active citizens? Or, have we created the problem with our own apathy to the snowballing situation of party-before-all-else?
President James Madison forecast that factions are not good for the country, and those with too much control will not look out for the people, but for themselves. He believed a large public would elect a qualified candidate: one least likely to sacrifice the public good to temporary condition.
We have failed to elect qualified representatives.
Have we lost all sense of morality and belief in the American principle?
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video