This is not the way it is supposed to be at all. Tears have already been shed, and there will be more to come.
You should have attended your senior prom, finished your final sports season, acted in your last theater production, been celebrated at awards ceremonies, walked across the stage for your diploma and celebrated graduation with your classmates.
This pandemic has stolen all these joys from you.
I have had the pleasure of being involved with you, this class of 2020, at many events and have watched you grow.
This I know for sure: You will emerge from this historic moment to make the world a better place. You will help right wrongs and move us forward. You will shape our future and be part of making history.
I cannot wait to see what you will do. You cannot be stopped and you will succeed.
Watch out world, the class of 2020 is getting ready to soar.
Brooke Schwartz, Edison Preparatory High School mother to senior Ben Schwartz
