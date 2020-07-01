Congratulations to the Black Lives Matter movement.
Getting rid of all things Confederate is an awesome task. We already know that there are an estimated 718 monuments and statues, of which 114 have been removed so far. But there are many other reminders of the Confederacy.
We have 10 U.S. military bases named after Confederate general officers. Nearly 180 schools in 17 states are named for Confederates — and 53 are named Robert E. Lee. Across the country, there are 1,446 streets and highways named after Confederate leaders. Imagine the nightmare of having to change all those addresses. Pity the U.S. Post Office.
As of June 9, the Southern Poverty Law Center estimated that there are nearly 1,800 Confederate symbols across the country. In addition to seals, plaques, monuments and flags, the law center also counts the number of buildings, holidays, songs, parks and trails, roads, schools and other places that include Confederate symbols and that memorialize Confederate leaders.
That’s a lot of history to be erased.
