Barring a serendipitous withdrawal by either leading presidential candidate, we can expect a November showdown between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
This will be my 13th opportunity to vote for our nation’s leader, and I cannot remember lousier choices.
Biden and Trump are both unrefined and ill-mannered. Both have been accused of sexual predation, and both are draft-dodgers.
Both are Lyin’ Kings, and each is now or has been under criminal investigation. In many of the above shortcomings, Biden is a neophyte compared to Trump.
But lest we think that lower levels of the same inadequecies give the 78-year-old Biden an advantage, his best years of coherent and precise thinking are decades behind him.
Just imagine if we could choose between wise, objective, mature adults who have no political agenda nor political debts to be repaid. Maybe next time.
