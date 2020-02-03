Tulsa flag coaster

Tulsa flag coaster, Ida Red, 3336 S. Peoria Ave., $9.95

For the Tulsa fanatics in your life, this coaster is just right with that pint glass from his favorite local brewery. Add a six-pack and you're really talking. Try Cabin Boys, 1717 E. Seventh St., or Marshall Brewing Co., 1742 E. Sixth St.

The new Tulsa flag and logo have been showing up all over town. It appears on flags, shirts, hats, bumper stickers, license plates, EMSA ambulances and billboards.

A truly unique design, it has been widely adopted and serves to show our pride in Tulsa.

My daughters who live in New York City and Florida are thrilled to have shirts and refrigerator magnets representing their hometown.

I love its symbolism and beauty. Thanks to those who created it and to all who display it.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags