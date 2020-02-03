The new Tulsa flag and logo have been showing up all over town. It appears on flags, shirts, hats, bumper stickers, license plates, EMSA ambulances and billboards.
A truly unique design, it has been widely adopted and serves to show our pride in Tulsa.
My daughters who live in New York City and Florida are thrilled to have shirts and refrigerator magnets representing their hometown.
I love its symbolism and beauty. Thanks to those who created it and to all who display it.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video