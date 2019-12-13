For over two centuries, newspapers were our source of news. Journalists and reporters went out to cover stories dealing with activities affecting our lives, cities and the government, both state and national.
Many had close, confidential relationships with elected officials, corporate business owners, bankers and the clergy. They got information only they could get, and they used it prudently.
Artificial intelligence and complex algorithms are now capable of writing articles, stories and even books, but they don’t feel. They don’t have emotions.
That’s where reporters and journalists can do what machines cannot do.
They go face-to-face with people to conduct random, unplanned interviews. Based on their life experiences, education and connection with the citizens they live with, can add the feelings and their unique conclusions that computers cannot do.
I read articles every day written by individuals dedicated to their craft. They’ll spend weeks and even months researching a topic before presenting it for publication. They check and double check all the facts to assure they’re correct, then add their unique outlook, thoughts and conclusions about what they’ve been investigating.
We need more newspapers, not less!
Technology has replaced the human element in presenting the news. Half-hour cable news shows can’t cover a story like a journalist can.
Robots, artificial intelligence and automation will greatly benefit mankind, but those machines and computers lack empathy, awareness, sympathy and the chemistry that makes us human.
