It seems as though Don Spencer, president of the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association, is more concerned about playing politics than protecting children.
In the story about a bill to permit guns in the Capitol, Spencer is quoted saying "It is a sensitive building, so to have a (license) shows immediately that the person has had a background check and other things." (“Guns inside the Capitol? Lawmaker renews efforts to let officials carry firearms in state buildings,” Jan. 15).
I am assuming, since he is talking about people with a valid handgun license carrying at the Capitol, this would, among other things, include some type of training with their weapon.
He goes on to say that walking nearly a quarter mile to the Capitol “is vulnerable.” That is what parents are concerned with when they take their children out in public — making sure that people carrying a firearms have had background checks and training in how to use their weapon.
Instead, we have a "constitutional carry" law allowing anyone to walk around with a firearm, regardless of their background and possible lack of training in handling firearms. Spencer was instrumental in getting that law passed.
I guess, at least in his eyes, our children are not as important as our legislators.
