For many years, I have watched Oklahoma grow, change and prosper. Even though we talk about new stadiums or repairing old building, we need to focus on roads.
Our roads have become very damaged, broken and are falling apart. People swerve to avoid the potholes, leading to wrecks and injuries.
It’s easy to say we will fix it later, but when will later come?
We can use a quick fix like asphalt. But when the asphalt cracks or begins to crumble, it takes more of the original road with it.
This only makes bigger potholes, and the cycle repeats.
Eventually, if this keeps going, we will have no road in some areas.
It’s so bad that a person can’t drive without hitting a pothole every couple of feet. The roads are bumpy throughout the entire trip.
To fix our roads, we can take it piece by piece, but we can’t wait any longer or push those steps off on others.
This problem has been going on long enough, and we can’t keep saying the next generation will fix it. We need to take action and begin now.
This is nothing against construction companies. In fact, on specific roads those companies have been repairing them fully.
This works needs to be done to the entirety Oklahoma. This is something we need to make a priority.
Editor's Note: Alex Knecht, a 13-year-old at Jenks Middle School student, is in Boy Scout Troop 26.
