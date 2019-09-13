Oklahoma is stepping back into the Wild West when anyone could carry a gun, a six-shooter or repeating rifle.
Our elected officials think they are protecting our Second Amendment rights and lots of us think that too. But, look at Texas.
On Aug. 31, a police officer performed a routine traffic stop and was shot; seven people died and 25 were injured in the subsequent rampage.
Oklahoma has been lucky. Our only major shooting was in 1986 in an Edmond post office.
Our representatives have said that mass shootings are a mental health problem. It may be.
But, it is also obvious they have a mental health problem by allowing anyone almost anywhere to carry a weapon at all times.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
FEATURED VIDEO
Featured video
New Cherokee Nation principal chief says tribe won't bail the state out for a decade of fiscal irresponsibility.
Read the story: Chuck Hoskin Jr. sworn in as Cherokees' 18th elected principal chief