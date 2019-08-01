President Donald Trump gets a pass on constant lying, exaggerating, liking murderous dictators, criticizing America’s allies, calling immigrants rapists and murderers, etc.
It’s OK because of his accomplishments. Accomplishments?
In trying to destroy "Obamacare," the result is millions with no health insurance.
In Oklahoma, 230,000 people lack insurance due to not expanding Medicaid. We left $11.5 billion on the table while paying for insurance for other states.
The economy grew for 76 straight months under President Obama. Extrapolate the growth line, and it would be where it is now.
Job growth in 29 months under Trump has been about 194,000 per month. In Obama’s last 29 months, it was 221,000 per month.
Tax cuts gave money to the rich. Corporations plowed 70% or more into stock buybacks with little job creation and added $1.9 trillion to our deficit.
The average worker tax break has already been eaten up by tariffs, for which we pay, not any other country.
In regard to the wall, immigrants who are not yet citizens pay $329 billion in taxes annually. They pay into Social Security but cannot collect.
The immigrant economic contribution is several times more than costs for education, etc. And, no, they cannot vote and they commit crimes at a lower rate than U.S. citizens.
The attack on Environmental Protection Agency rules is endangering lives and safety. A recent example is allowing the use of the pesticide chlorpyrifos, which is associated with neurological problems in children.
I am OK with a continued good economy, but not OK with everything else that is making America suffer!
Dennis Loegering, Broken Arrow
