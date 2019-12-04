Politicians are often quoted as saying small businesses are the backbone of our economy, but many fail to support entrepreneurship.
As economic growth slackens, it is increasingly important to support entrepreneurship and small businesses.
Even brilliant business ideas falter if the conditions are deficient. In today’s America, potential entrepreneurs face unprecedented obstacles.
Low wages and a lack of worker protections mean millions of people are forced to work multiple jobs to afford basic expenses. This is compounded by the burdens of student loan and medical debt, which disproportionately impact the poor and minorities.
Since many debtors garnish wages directly, and student loan debt is often not dischargeable through bankruptcy, many potentially innovative entrepreneurs are caught in a cycle of poverty.
Our current solutions are inadequate. With shrinking university budgets and soaring tuition, meager government assistance becomes impotent.
These inadequacies are compounded in the realm of health care; our insurance-based system is actively destroying lives. Plans are expensive and pay out scantily. Even the best rarely include dental and vision coverage.
Those lucky enough to have jobs providing insurance often feel trapped there, afraid to navigate the health care system alone.
Shackled by debt and low wages, entrepreneurs don’t stand a chance.
Bernie Sanders’ plans for universal single payer health care, student loan forgiveness and tuition free public university tackle the root of our sluggish economy, unshackling our citizenry to participate and exercise the entrepreneurial spirit that defines the American Dream.
Hayley Chaffin, Stillwater
