While Nobel Laureate Sinclair Lewis wrote passionately about fascism’s threat to democracy, a quote often attributed to him, “When fascism comes to America, it will come wrapped in the flag and bearing a cross,” has never been confirmed.
Still, readers might find a shocking similarity between it and the following fraudulent questions from Chairman Ralph Reed of the Faith and Freedom Coalition in its “2020 Voter Registration Survey.”
“Would you prefer to continue with the direction President Trump is taking America? Or do you prefer the open borders, socialist, anti-God, anti-family agenda of today’s Democrat Party?”
There being not a single congressional Democrat or Democrat Party leader believing in literally opening the borders, or likewise, in anti-democratic, dictatorial socialism.
And, there are easily millions of devoutly religious, God-fearing Democrats and Democrats with family values as deep and wide as any Republican.
I say we wrap a flag around Reed, hang a cross around his neck and call him out as the masquerading Christian he so transparently is.
Little wonder Jesus wept!
Editor's Note: PolitiFact could not determine the author of the quote.
