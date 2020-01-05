Michael Overall’s article about the Kendall Whittier neighborhood revitalization of the past 30 years brought back many memories, mostly of Tulsans who worked hard to make that happen because they cared about our city.
The owners of Zeigler’s, Swinney’s and Perry’s were all involved, particularly Dan Zeigler, who advocated tirelessly for improvements. President Bob Donaldson led the University of Tulsa's commitment to the neighborhood and investment in the area.
Former Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent John Thompson led the effort to fund the new Kendall Whittier Elementary School through a special bond election. The city's police, urban development and parks departments worked professionally to implement important area improvements. INCOG, represented by Dane Mathews, who led countless neighborhood planning meetings attended by so many good neighbors like Paul Thomas, provided important vision and guidance to get zoning and infrastructure accomplished. The George Kaiser Family Foundation chose the neighborhood for its first Educare facility to be operated by CAPTC and for the amazing multi- and single-family housing revitalization now taking place. Then there’s the Circle Cinema and the list goes on and on.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video