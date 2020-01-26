Fear never triumphed in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life.
Whether the bullying of tradition-bound police officers with fire hoses and bullhorns or the scare tactics of angry segregationists who threatened him and his family, he responded by showing up again and again, illuminating the dark corners of ignorance, prejudice and fear.
In our world today, we revise history in favor of our opinions of right and wrong. Truth is so often lost in the mix.
People of all ages, colors and backgrounds love his "I Have a Dream" speech. There are even contests to reward the ones who can recite it best.
But many of the issues he faced, which were always the foundation of his powerful speeches, remain issues. We continue to be challenged by his words.
He said, "Life's most persistent and urgent question is: 'What are you doing for others?'"
I'm far from an expert historian, but I am old enough to remember when and how he left us. I have read his sermons, and I can still hear his speeches.
He was a martyr for what some felt was a lost cause. It wasn't. The country will never be the same. Millions of hearts will never be the same. I have never been the same.
