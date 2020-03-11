Now that Joe Biden is back into contention as the Democratic candidate for president, we hear rumblings again about his son, Hunter Biden.
It was quiet out there between the end of the impeachment hearings to now. More than a year of unlimited resources couldn't result in any findings, but apparently it's important again.
Many of us who weathered the the impeachment saga would like to respond to supporters of the current administration: We don't care!
When multitudes of corrupt actions, statements and policies by the Trump administration were brought up in the hearings, the response from congressional supporters was: Yes, but we don't care.
When evidence of incompetence, blatant partisanship and national security risks came to light, those same supporters said: Yes, but we don't care.
When foreign leaders were baited to provide unconstitutional favors for support the U.S. already pledged, we heard: Yes, but we don't care.
So now, when the current administration and its enablers want to start the Hunter Biden mystery again, I speak for a great many who say: We don't care. If that's all you've got, bring it on! We don't care.
To the media who might feel inclined to splash it out in headlines again, don't waste your time.
Nothing that these unpatriotic, head-in-the-sand, to-hell-with-American-democracy politicians have to say interests us in the least.
Mary Stratton, Coweta
