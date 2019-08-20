Regarding the recent explosion and pervasive use of a particular Schedule 1 drug in the U.S., our previous president, who unilaterally ignored federal laws, stated on national television, “My job as president of the United States is to tell the American people a story.”
According to the U.S. Constitution, the president’s primary job is to ensure that all federal laws (not just ones he agrees with) are executed and rigidly enforced (as all of the other executive officers across the country, such as governors and mayors, are supposed to do).
I have a few questions:
Was our former president deficient and derelict in his duties? Or can a state restrict the voting rights of women and minorities? Can a single state legalize armed robbery? Can a single state legalize first-degree murder?
Can a single state legalize child pornography? Can a state legalize the possession and usage of Schedule 1 drugs such as mescaline, psilocybin, LSD or heroin?
Then why can single states legalize the possession, sale and usage of a Schedule 1 drug like marijuana, which is still illegal under federal law like all the above crimes?
Is it because of the “mystery of lawlessness?” Answer: Yes, probably. See Thessalonians 2:7.
Guy Burnett Jr., Owasso
Editor’s Note: Thessalonians 2:7 states, “For the mystery of lawlessness is already at work. Only he who now restrains it will do so until he is out of the way.” Currently, 11 states and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational marijuana, and 22 states (including Oklahoma) have legalized medical marijuana.
