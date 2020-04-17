We're spending millions to try and get people to quit smoking and vaping, and some people want to encourage more smoking by legalizing recreational marijuana.
It's a stupid idea.
The state is really short of funds, but so are we. The virus is hurting everyone.
Also, if people are allowed to grow their own marijuana, how does the state get revenue? We won't find a goose with a golden egg by making it legal to get high and, after all, that is the purpose of smoking and eating marijuana.
