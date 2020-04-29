This is in response to the letter asserting that marijuana is not the answer and is "a stupid idea" ("Marijuana not the answer," April 17).
Two reasons were given for this.
The first is meant to discourage smoking in general. I don't argue that smoking is unhealthy, but so is drinking. The argument of Prohibition was lost a century ago.
However, unless marijuana consumption poses a public health crisis, such as a viral pandemic, then any attacks on it are just attacks on individual freedom.
Cigarettes have never been considered a public health crisis even in the 1950s when about 40% to 45% of Americans described themselves as cigarette smokers.
We could hardly call the 13% of self-described smokers now a threat to public health to justify government intervention in people's private lives.
The second reason offered is because the government wouldn't be able to tax home-grown plants.
Are we then to abdicate our freedom until the government finds a way to monotize it? Is that a notion we freedom-loving Americans are supposed to support?
Editor's Note: The U.S. Surgeon General released a landmark study of cigarette smoking in 1964 concluding its link to cancer and bronchitis. That launched decades-long measures to eliminate cigarette use including restrictions on age of purchase, places of use and type of advertising allowed. Tobacco products are subjected to separate taxation.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video