“If you don’t like the foundation that this country is built upon, then go live underneath the style of country you choose to.” This is how U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin paraphrased President Trump ("Mullin backs Trump '100 percent' after tweets; Cole 'deeply disappointed'," July 16).
First, this is not what President Trump said. He specifically said four congresswomen came from poorly run countries, to which they should return. Three of them were born in the U.S., one of them was a legal immigrant as a child and became a citizen as a teenager.
Second, the foundation of this country was, above all, devised specifically and categorically to prevent a man like Trump from becoming president and to check his ability to do harm if he was elected. Obviously, it has failed on both counts.
I would suggest to Mullin that he take his own advice.
If he wishes to live in a country that was founded on the premise of unlimited executive power, there are plenty of options he should explore — Russian, China, North Korea.
Ironically, all seem to be countries Trump admires more than he does the United States, based on his complete disregard for the Constitution.
And I urge the voters in the 2nd District to put Mullin back in a job he is qualified for: running a plumbing company.
