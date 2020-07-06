Writer Tim Gilpin's column ("Put on a mask in public places...please," June 22) certainly hit the nail on the head. His exhortations, especially about it not being a political issue but a public health issue are so important.
Until a vaccine is developed, masks and social distancing are all we have to keep everyone safe, not just those over 65 or with an underlying medical issue.
However, his words about common courtesies we all learned are no longer true. Over the last decade or so, there has been a complete lack of common courtesy as I have witnessed many times. Adults walking through doors without holding for next person, or even thanking you if you do. Children with their parents who don't even do this because they are not taught. And forget about the once-common practice of no hats in a restaurant.
Common courtesy is a lost thing replaced by an attitude of "I have a right to do whatever I want." This is the attitude of the non-mask wearers. American society has been degraded to a low displayed by elected officials who are not leading. They are so interested in their own egos it is nauseating.
Robert Hoverter, Broken Arrow
