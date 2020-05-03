I was out recently at a nursery, carefully keeping my socially acceptable 6-foot separation. But most people were not, and only a few were wearing a mask.
I got a lot of “hey wimp” stares because of my mask.
I am an infectious diseases physician. Let’s be clear about masks.
I wear a mask to protect you. You wear a mask to protect me. That’s how it works, and it’s simple.
Without your mask, you are telling me and everyone around you that you don’t care about others.
And that’s not how we get through a pandemic.
Editor's Note: Stan Schwartz, M.D., is the chief medical officer of The Zero Card, Inc., the chief executive officer of WellOK, the Northeastern Business Coalition on Health and health care consultant at Hub International Mid-America. His previous positions include medical director of Warren Clinic, medical director of epidemiology and an infectious disease physician at Saint Francis Hospital.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video