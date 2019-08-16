Everyone has boarded the train of mental illness concerning mass murder shooters. Only 25% of these shooters are truly mentally ill.
What's worse is these events are being politicized pointing to our president. The liberals, especially those who would say or do anything to be in that office, are making the most ignorant, unbelievable accusations.
And, right on cue, blaming the gun itself.
Kamala Harris, a Democrat running for president, said if she were president she would have law enforcement go to every house in the country and confiscate all their guns. Talk about an ignorant, knee-jerk solution!
What pulled the trigger was evil. Evil is alive and well. Evil is real. Satan is real, but we refuse to place blame where it belongs.
How do you prosecute evil? You can't hide it behind the mental illness wall.
I don't know why or how it manifested itself in these men, but it was nothing less than pure, unadulterated evil.
History is full of evil men. Hitler and Stalin weren't mentally ill. They were sane, evil men.
Pouring money into mental health and gun control to stop these massacres won't work.
Call this what it is: evil. For God's sake pray. God is our salvation.
If you don't think evil — removing God from schools, money, pledge, Christmas, etc. — is the problem, then you are part of the problem.
When did removing God from our society become politically correct? Is God offensive?
Well, mass murders of innocent people offend me.
Editor's Note: In a Washington Examiner story, candidate Kamala Harris said: “…when I was attorney general (of California), and we put resources into allowing law enforcement to actually knock on the doors of people who were on two lists — a list where they had been found by a court to be a danger to themselves and others. They were on a list where they were precluded and prohibited from owning a gun because of a conviction that prohibited that ownership. Those lists were combined and then we sent law enforcement out to take those guns, because, listen, we have to deal with this on all levels, but we have to do this with a sense of urgency.” Harris has not stated she would confiscate all guns or send law enforcement to every U.S. home in search of firearms.
