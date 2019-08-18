Large scale shootings (at the University of Texas in Austin, 1966) and domestic terrorism (Oklahoma City bombing in 1995) are certainly nothing new.
However, what we are experiencing with alarming frequency is the same movie shown on a continuous loop. The script goes:
Breaking news. Shooting . Shooter neutralized. Mass casualties. Quick action by law enforcement prevented further carnage.
Press conferences. Suspect (often) young, white and male. Lonely, angry, resentful. Connects through social media. Radicalized by fear, hate rhetoric and conspiracy theories.
Buys weapon designed to inflict maximum lethality in minimal time. Targets a group. Acts.
Talking heads. Politicians. A short tweet from the third tee in capitalized letters and multiple exclamation points.
Vigils. Speeches. Memorials.
Enough is enough! Do something! Pass sensible legislation!
Much debate. Legislation passes House. Senate not allowed to vote. Time passes. News cycle changes.
Nothing happens. Lobbies win. Game over — until next time.
This is a uniquely American tragedy that plays out much too often.
For once, can Congress come together and work in our nation's best interest? I'm not holding my breath, but we'll see what happens.
