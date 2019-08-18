El Paso deaths climb to 22 as mayor prepares for Trump visit

Greg Zanis prepares crosses to place at a makeshift memorial for victims of a mass shooting at a shopping complex Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

 John Locher

Large scale shootings (at the University of Texas in Austin, 1966) and domestic terrorism (Oklahoma City bombing in 1995) are certainly nothing new.

However, what we are experiencing with alarming frequency is the same movie shown on a continuous loop. The script goes:

Breaking news. Shooting . Shooter neutralized. Mass casualties. Quick action by law enforcement prevented further carnage.

Press conferences. Suspect (often) young, white and male. Lonely, angry, resentful. Connects through social media. Radicalized by fear, hate rhetoric and conspiracy theories.

Buys weapon designed to inflict maximum lethality in minimal time. Targets a group. Acts.

Talking heads. Politicians. A short tweet from the third tee in capitalized letters and multiple exclamation points.

Vigils. Speeches. Memorials.

Enough is enough! Do something! Pass sensible legislation!

Much debate. Legislation passes House. Senate not allowed to vote. Time passes. News cycle changes.

Nothing happens. Lobbies win. Game over — until next time.

This is a uniquely American tragedy that plays out much too often.

For once, can Congress come together and work in our nation's best interest? I'm not holding my breath, but we'll see what happens.

Featured video

Planning the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre history center

Read the story: Tulsa Race Massacre commission picks firms to design exhibit center in Greenwood District

 

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags