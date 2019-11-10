The recent Tulsa World article on the benefits of after-school education makes one think about the larger education scenario (“Education advocate, officials stress need to fund expanded learning at event celebrating after-school programs,” Oct. 25).
Latch-key kids with idle time on their hands after school and the potential for them developing poor choices has long been of concern. There is ongoing discussion about year-long education and its benefits.
Both parents commonly working full-time jobs to make financial ends meet negates the stay-at-home-mom benefit to children. The consequent child-care option is the net result.
Why not make public education an 8-to-5 process all year?
Students’ schedules would coincide with those of their parents. Students would either receive additional educational opportunities, extracurricular activities such as band and sports, or other planned activities.
Hopefully, parents would be relieved of the pressure of children’s idle time while they are at work.
Teaching would then become an 8-to-5, all-year profession with appropriate compensation adjustments.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.