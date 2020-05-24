Of all the applications we’ve explored in calculus, perhaps the most important is the idea of the integral as a means for accumulating change.
We use infinitesimally small pieces to calculate the whole. Inch-by inch we get closer to the full picture, but we need every little slice to understand the grand view.
This is true not just for functions graphed on an xy-plane, but for us as well.
Sometimes it feels like we’re moving at a snail’s pace, but remember that each little slice is needed to form the whole picture.
We’re progressing towards our calling, infinitesimal inch by infinitesimal inch.
Inch-by-inch you have taught me that every story is significant; that everyone has something to teach us.
You’ve taught me how to listen. You’ve taught me how to give praise abundantly in times of joy and how to hold grief in times of sorrow.
You have changed me for the better.
The famous line from "Wicked" sums it up best: “Because I knew you, I have been changed for good.”
I adore you. I love who I am when I’m with you because you bring out the best version of me. I could never teach nor give you as much as you’ve taught and given me.
Don’t forget that in all this waiting you are still moving forward, still progressing toward your calling.
And I’ll be right here, waiting to hear about how you use that calling to light the world.
Rebecka Peterson, Union High School math teacher
