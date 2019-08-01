Oklahoma congressmen defended our clearly racist president (he has admitted to racist housing discrimination), and attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
It's the usual Republican values, which value nothing but power at the cost of morality, ethics, the law and Constitution itself.
But if it's OK for Donald Trump to tell U.S. citizens to go back where they came from, maybe we real Okies ought to be doing the same.
Congressman Kevin Hern was born in Missouri, educated in Arkansas and Georgia. Sen. Jim Inhofe was born in Des Moines, Iowa, and is not a native son.
Sen. James Lankford was born in Dallas; a damned Texan for God’s sake!
Congressman Tom Cole's biography claims he's a fifth-generation Oklahoman, but he was born in Shreveport, Louisiana. How does that work?
At least a few of our representatives are Oklahoma born: Frank Lucas in Cheyenne, Markwayne Mullin in Tulsa, and Kendra Horn in Chickasha.
How about our representatives stop defending the indefensible and say that Trump was wrong, should apologize and critique those four minority members of Congress on policy, not "where they're from."
If they can't, then maybe Hern, Inhofe, Cole, and Lankford need to go back to where they came from, which ain’t Oklahoma.
Tom Neal, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video
Planning the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre history center
Read the story: Tulsa Race Massacre commission picks firms to design exhibit center in Greenwood District