While Mayor G.T. Bynum is soliciting public opinion on the north, east and downtown areas on who should be the next police chief, he is not focused on the right question.
No matter who the next chief will be, he will be crippled by a manpower shortage.
The FBI lists Tulsa, a city of about 400,000 residents, as the second-most violent and crime-ridden city in Oklahoma, surpassed only by Shawnee.
Oklahoma City, which has a population of 650,000 residents, is 10th.
Fifty years ago, Tulsa was a city of about 260,000 and had a police department of about 600 officers. That gave the city a protection ratio of one officer for every 433 residents.
Those 600 were scattered across patrol, traffic, detective, records and lab divisions.
Today, our city has grown to almost 400,000 protected by only 742 officers. The result is that our current protection ratio is one officer for every 539 residents.
But in that half century, Tulsa has become home to dozens to gangs built on drugs and violence and to such a degree that the city now occupies the second place spot for crime in the state.
Meanwhile, the mayor seems to be more focused on matters such as what race or sex the next chief should be.
Unless Tulsans want to be in first place during 2020, whomever the next police chief will be is advised that without more trained manpower, we will achieve that dubious distinction no matter actions the new chief takes.
Ed Wheeler, Tulsa
