What happened to George Floyd is a tragedy. Many ask would things have been different if George Floyd would have been white and the officer black.
We are a country of laws, and we should allow our existing system to address crime.
Many have used this incident as an excuse to loot and destroy property without consequences due to the lack of local leadership permitting them to get away with it.
The media provides these criminals with a platform, and the Tulsa World is not any better. Just look at the June 1 and June 2 editions. The coverage is all about the demonstrations.
Adding fuel to the fire was publicizing the anniversary of the Tulsa riot. Why? What is the purpose?
Allowing these criminals media coverage encourages them.
I will continue to pray for our country and our president who will lead us out of this crisis stronger and prosperous.
