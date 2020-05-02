I did not vote for President Donald Trump, and I fully understand why many dislike him.
However, hatred does not give license to make false accusations.
The following are a few of the falsehoods concerning the COVID-19 disease made by irrational partisans in the mainstream media and those writing Letters to the Editor.
Trump called the virus “fake news” when it first surfaced in China. Trump called the COVID-19 a hoax. He called the left’s attempt to weaponize the virus a hoax, a big difference.
Trump is promoting hydroxychloroquine for financial gain. Trump is muzzling scientists (Are Drs. Deborach Brix, Anthony Fauci, Ben Carson, Stephen Hahn not medical scientists?)
To be the hero and get reelected, Trump is orchestrating the spread of COVID-19 and the response (ludicrous).
Trump is getting in the way of governors as they respond to COVID-19 (Look at New York with the USNS Comfort, Javits Center hospital getting supplies and personnel. Getting in the way?)
Going forward, Trump will be criticized for anything he says. He will get blamed for anything going wrong, whether or not he has involvement.
He will not be credited for anything going right. He will get blamed if the computer projections overstate or understate the virus’s outcomes.
He will get bashed for the incremental reopening of the economy. It will be declared as occurring too early, too late or too something.
Another president facing similar circumstances would have experienced similar outcomes, except for the ill effects of probable later travel bans.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video