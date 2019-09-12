Many on the right have condemned the media for not giving both perspectives. But I do not think that those who cover President Trump’s myriad missteps should be pigeonholed as biased against him or against the right.
We hold news writers to higher expectations than we do academics. Would a historian who writes on dictators such as Josef Stalin, Leopold II or Robert Mugabe have to give both perspectives on their regimes?
Though it may be interesting to read a book on the creative mind and artistic and charitable works of such dictators, such publications would distract from more important components of his legacy.
President Trump likely aligned himself with Russia to win the 2016 election. Robert Mueller has not exonerated his actions, and Congress has still not read Barr’s redactions. He has not protected our voting system, which FBI Director Christopher Wray has indicated is already under attack.
Although all politicians bend the truth, none has done so more maliciously false and as frequently as Trump.
The Washington Post keeps a Pinocchio tracker on him, and he has made an unprecedented 12,000-plus misleading claims.
The media has also covered his family separation policy, his many conflicts of interest and his sexual misconduct, including affairs his with porn stars.
By any respectable standard, Trump is the most unethical U.S. president since Andrew Jackson, and the media shouldn’t be condemned as biased by the right for calling out his countless blunders.
Brian King, Tahlequah
